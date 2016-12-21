SIU-Edwardsville student finds himself star of the show

1:03 More than 100 bikes distributes just before holidays Pause

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects

2:31 Manatee Players DraMature senior actors practice improv

1:01 Sen. Bill Galvano reflects on Manatee County Legislative Delegation meeting

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

1:22 Manatee Sheriff-elect Rick Wells reads to children

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:42 Red tide in Manatee and Sarasota counties has tourists 'irritated'

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead