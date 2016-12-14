Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.