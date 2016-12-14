Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

Nathan Heck, 15, traveled to New York City to work on the set of Will Smith's new movie, "Collateral Beauty." He worked as one of three domino builders for the movie.
Jill Knight News & Observer

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.

Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13, 2016. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16, 2016.

Playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

Nora, a 10-month-old polar bear cub, rolls around in a kiddie pool filled with ice. Oregon Zoo keepers gave her the ice bath to help her adjust during her temporary, 30-day quarantine period. She will soon join another polar bear, Tasul, in the zoo's regular polar bear habitat.

