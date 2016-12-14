Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.