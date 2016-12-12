Turn back the clock with Lionel and Mariah in Tampa

Are you ready to dance on the ceiling? All night long?
Lionel Richie and guest Mariah Carey announced Monday they will perform in 35 cities across the country for a joint All The Hits tour starting in March 2017.
The tour will come to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on May 26.
AT&T and Citi will offer two pre-sale opportunities: with AT&T, ticket access starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday by visiting att.com/frontoftheline, and Citi cardmembers can access tickets on Thursday at 10 a.m. through citiprivatepass.com.
General ticket sales begin on Saturday at 10 a.m., and prices range from $36.20 to $496.25.
