The Latest: Sound tests and selfies before Globe nominations

The Latest on nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards announced Monday in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):
5 a.m.
Sound checks and other final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year's Golden Globe Awards .
Reporters gathered early Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where nominations for top film and television performances will be announced. Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick and Laura Dern will announce the nominees on a stage flanked by two oversized Golden Globe Award statues.
Some of those in attendance snapped selfies in front of the stage Monday.
The winners will be announced on Jan. 8 in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC.
---
12:01 a.m.
Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.
The nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are the nostalgic Los Angeles musical "La La Land," the lyrical coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" and the August Wilson adaptation "Fences." On the television side, HBO's sci-fi puzzle "Westworld" could be in for a big morning.
Meryl Streep, a 29-time nominee, will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streep may also add a 30th nod to her resume for her lead performance in the period comedy "Florence Foster Jenkins."
The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
