Holiday boat parade rewards patient Bradenton crowd

It took some patience to enjoy the Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade, at least from the Bradenton side of the river.
Crowds started to gather in the parking lot of Pier 22 at about 6 p.m. The parade was set to start at 6:30 p.m.
But it started on the Palmetto side: 6:30 p.m. came, then 7 and 7:30. There was no sign of any boats.
One man in the Bradenton-side crowd had a medical issue. An ambulance, with its emergency lights flashing, made its way slowly into the crowd to reach the man.
“This is the most lights I’ve seen all night,” one spectator cracked wise to the ambulance driver.
At 7 p.m., there were maybe 400 people waiting in the lot on the east side of the restaurant. By 7:45 p.m., the crowd had dwindled to about 80.
“Do you have any idea when they’re going to get here?” a woman asked a stranger. The stranger didn’t know.
A lot of the people who left headed to Sounds of the Season event on Old Main Street. Live music, an outdoor screening of the Tom Hanks film “The Polar Express” and a bounce house were among the attractions.
The Old Main Street event used to feature snow, but it hasn’t had the machine-made flakes for the past few years. Alfonso Vazquez, whose company Family Fun Entertainment brought the bounce house to Sounds of the Season, said he’s talking to event organizers about bringing a snow slide and a snow play area next year. But it’s a complicated venture to arrange.
“Something like that, you need a lot of people involved, if you’re not going to charge the kids,” he said
We want a show! We want a show!
Crowd at the Pier 22 for the Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade
Back by the river, at around 8 p.m., the first boats, barely visible on the far side, turned south toward Bradenton. At 8:10 p.m., the police boat at the front of the parade sounded its siren. The crowd interrupted into a cheer, and then a chant: “We want a show! We want a show!”
It was a few more minutes before the first of the 30 lighted boats neared the Bradenton bank.
The long wait was immediately forgotten. The spectators cheered their favorites and shouted Christmas greetings to the revelers aboard the boats. Some of the boats simply reached the river’s edge and turned back the way they came. Other turned in circles or performed other maneuvers.
The crowd outside Pier 22 continued to grow as the parade continued. Spectators had clear favorites among the entries, which ranged from large yachts with haphazard lights to smaller boats with complicated displays synchronized to music.
Six-year-old Francisco Navarro was watching from atop the shoulders of his father, Eli Alaniz, who lives in Bradenton. Everyone on the crowd could tell which boat was Francisco’s favorite.
“It’s Santa Claus! It’s Santa Claus!” he screamed as Santa sailed by and waved to the spectators. Santa also somehow managed to be on a different vote later in the parade, but by that time Francisco had gotten down from his dad’s shoulders and couldn’t see.
Alaniz, who was there with his wife, Maggie, and their other son, 1-year-old Dallas Alaniz, said the family had not been to the boat parade before.
The crowd outside Pier 22 continued to grow as the parade continued. They had clear favorites among the entries, which ranged from large yachts with haphazard lights to smaller boats with complicated displays synchronized to music.
“This is our first one,” he said. “It was really great. We’ll come next time.”
Kit Hartman of Ellenton and Roxanne Fiorenzo of Sarasota attend the boat parade pretty much every year. They brought folding chairs, arrived early and got a front-row seat. They didn’t mind the wait.
“We were here at 5:15,” Fiorenzo said.
“It was worth it,” Hartman added.
They both agreed that this year’s parade was one of the better ones. They also said the way the city had decorated the downtown area for Christmas is impressive.
“I love Bradenton,” Fiorenzo said. “There was a parade in Sarasota, but I wanted to come to Bradenton for this.”
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Winning captains and vessels
Over 40 feet
First: Captain Heath Daughtry. Vessel: Yellowfin. Boat type: Power-Yellowfin.
Second: Captain Eric Ramsey. Vessel: EW-WEII. Boat type: Sail-Lagoon.
Third: Captain Gary Alderman. Vessel: Shacar. Boat type: Power-Sabre
Under 40 feet
First: Captain Steve McNutt. Vessel: Down Under. Boat type: Power-Baja
Second: Captain Gary Morgan. Vessel: Sassy. Boat type: Sail-Catalina
Third: Captain Layne Oslrander. Vesse: Snapper Addict II. Boat type: Power-Luhrs
Comments