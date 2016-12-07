FreeFall takes audiences to two different Neverlands

Right around the turn of the 20th century, two authors created works that are still being adapted and deconstructed into hit plays and musicals.
L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has spawned the classic musical film, the musical “The Wiz” and the more contemporary smash stage musical “Wicked,” plus tons of lesser works. J.M. Barrie’s play “Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” has been turned into several films, a stage musical (which became a TV favorite) and later into the play “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Plus, again, lots of little-known movies, books and plays.
We’ll get to see “Wicked” in a few months when the U.S. tour comes to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa. And starting this week, St. Peterburg’s freeFall Theatre stages “Peter and the Starcatcher” and a new version of “Peter Pan” in repertory.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is based on the novel (actually titled “Peter and the Starcatchers”) by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson that provides a back story about Peter and the Lost Boys. The play was written by Rick Elice (best known otherwise for “Jersey Boys) and it won a bunch of Tony Awards, including Best Play.
“Peter Pan” was adapted from the original novel by freeFall artistic director Eric Davis, who is very good at doing that kind of thing.
The two shows have largely the same casts, including Sarasota’s Daniel Schwab.
They’re running in repertory, so the schedules are odd and it’s wise to be careful about the dates you select. Because they’re both family-friendly shows during the holidays, the schedules include some unusual weekday matinees.
FreeFall produced “Peter and the Starcatcher” last season and it sold out very quickly, and it might do so again this time.
Details: Dec. 10-Jan. 29 (in repertory), freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25-$47. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
