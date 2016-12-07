The Pops and the Qol Quartet team up for a jolly concert

They’re called the Qol Quartet. “Qol” is the Aramaic word for “the voice of thunder” and the idea, according to the Qol’s website, is that the four singers in the professional Sarasota-based group deliver “high voltage” performances that combine “power and natural beauty to convey tales of love and treachery, honor and betrayal, set in ancient as well as contemporary times.”
That doesn’t sound like exactly the kind of group you’d choose to the sing at a Christmas concert that features such holiday standards as “Winter Wonderland,” “O Holy Night,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Carol of the Bells.” But the singers in the Qol Quartet — Johanna Fincher (soprano), Robyn Rocklein (mezzo-soprano), Adam Bielamowicz (tenor) and Christopher Holloway (baritone) — all have some serious credits from working with opera companies and orchestras around the world. Chances are, if you attend classical concerts or opera with any frequency, you’ve heard at least one or two members of the Qol Quartet on area stages. So they’ll no doubt sound pretty amazing with light Christmas fare.
They’ll be joining the Pops Orchestra, conducted by Robyn Bell, for a program of Christmas music on Monday at the Neel Performing Arts Center at the State College of Florida in Bradenton.
The program is titled “Jolly Pops,” and it will be repeated at 3 p.m. Dec 18 at the Riverside Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $20-$25. 941-926-7677, ThePopsOrchestra.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments