Santa plans to pull into town on a horse-drawn carriage

One of the most popular family Christmas events in Manatee County every year is Holidays Around the Ranch, the annual celebration on Main Street Lakewood Ranch.
This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Some 2,000 to 3,000 people turn out for Holidays Around the Ranch most years. The highlight is the arrival of Santa Claus on a white horse-drawn carriage, decorated in white lights and garland.
You can also look forward to the lighting of the spectacular Christmas tree. There’s even an outdoor skating on an acrylic rink.
Other activities that have been part of Holidays Around the Ranch are sugar cookie decorating and the popular “choo choo express” that whirls children around the big, lighted tree. Kids can a create their own “Santa” ornaments, and the whole family can sip on hot cocoa and egg nog and other treats from street vendors while enjoying the annual lineup of stage performances by local dance and music studios.
There’s no charge for Holidays Around the Ranch, but organizers request that if you attend, you consider making a donation of non-perishable food or an unused toy.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec 9, Main Street Lakewood Ranch. Free. 941-757-1530, lwrcac.com.
