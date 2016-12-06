Comedian Chris Rock announces ‘Total Blackout’ tour

He wrote and narrated a sitcom called “Everybody Hates Chris,” but the truth is that almost everybody loves the comedy of Chris Rock.
He’s been everywhere you look on TV for years, from his sitcom to his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” to his gig hosting the Academy Awards. Now you can see him in person.
Rock has just announced a national tour that he’s calling “Total Blackout.” It gets underway in February, and on April 14 it stops at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.
In case you’ve somehow haven’t paid attention to his phenomenal, varied career, Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, and he’s a New York Times best-selling author. He received two nominations for Emmy Awards this year, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday and by phone and in person at the Straz Center ticket sales office beginning at noon. Regularly priced tickets are $49.50-$125, plus service charge. 813-229-7827, strazcenter.org.
