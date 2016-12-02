Castro's death celebrations collide with Art Basel Miami

1:16 Blues in the School at Manatee High School Pause

2:00 Bradenton Blues Festival food preview

2:19 Aerial footage shows Tennessee wildfires damage

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal