911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.
AP

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

Playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

Nora, a 10-month-old polar bear cub, rolls around in a kiddie pool filled with ice. Oregon Zoo keepers gave her the ice bath to help her adjust during her temporary, 30-day quarantine period. She will soon join another polar bear, Tasul, in the zoo's regular polar bear habitat.

The New 8-bit Heroes - Trailer 1

The New 8-bit heroes follows a group of modern creatives as they retrofit their skills in an attempt to defy the limitations and build a compelling, cartridge based game experience for the 30 year old, 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System.

