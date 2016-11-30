Thousands attend Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting

1:28 Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's new chief executive officer is a lifetime Pittsburgh Pirate fan Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:28 Bradenton family loses chickens to flood and then code enforcement

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "it was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard