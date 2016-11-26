Entertainment

November 26, 2016 11:11 PM

Feng Xiaogang wins Golden Horse for 'I Am Not Madame Bovary'

The Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan

Veteran Chinese director Feng Xiaogang has picked up the Golden Horse Award for best director for his social satire "I Am Not Madame Bovary."

The annual Golden Horse awards in Taiwan are one of the most prestigious film awards for Mandarin-language cinema.

Feng's "I Am Not Madame Bovary" stars Fan Bingbing as a woman who spends a decade fighting China's bureaucracy to have her divorce nullified after being swindled by her ex-husband.

Best feature at the ceremony on Saturday went to Zhang Dalei's "The Summer Is Gone," about a boy's summer vacation in Inner Mongolia in the early 1990s set to the backdrop of shrinking jobs at state-owned companies during a time of economic reform.

