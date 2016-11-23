Division III football player faces murder charge

1:17 NASA celebrates Small Business Saturday Pause

1:12 Salvation Army of Manatee County busy preparing free Thanksgiving Dinner

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:11 Florida college students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump