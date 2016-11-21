Kanye West cancels tour while fans demand refund

Rapper Kanye West canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour after a stint in Sacramento where he performed two songs, ranted mid-concert in Sacramento and left the show early Saturday.
Two of the 21 remaining shows were set to be in Florida.
Some curious activity on his Instagram page went on Sunday afternoon as 99 blurry photos of various articles of clothing were posted in a three-hour period. Before that, a Sept. 18 photo was the only post on his page.
Rants are nothing new for the 39-year-old. But leading up to the cancellation, him giving speeches mid-concert and ending shows early became more consistent. Friday, during a show in San Jose show, he speaking out against Jay-Z and talking about his own support for President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would have voted for him.
Some fans on Twitter compared this to statements he made in 2005, when he said then-President George W. Bush didn’t “care about black people” during a Hurricane Katrina relief concert.
Kanye West, 2005: "George Bush does not care about black people."— Baguette (@Bahguette) November 21, 2016
Kanye West, 2016: "I would have voted for Donald Trump."
Fans and foes on Twitter expressed their annoyance at the abrupt cancellation — especially about paying high prices for tickets — but a few still had faith in the artist. Even the Twitter account for the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which features West’s wife Kim Kardashian, chimed in.
Sometimes even Yeezy needs to take it easy: Kanye West has cancelled his Saint Pablo tour over exhaustion. https://t.co/rlbrpvhBAO pic.twitter.com/1HlrwCFC7T— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 21, 2016
OKAY BUT WHY @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/SdduFGAr8M— Nabico (@nicolenabico) November 21, 2016
In the night I hear them talk the coldest story ever told. @kanyewest how could you be so heartless?— Beshoy Saif (@beshot06) November 21, 2016
Phone and Internet purchases have been automatically refunded. https://t.co/eeNN7hjDVC— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 21, 2016
