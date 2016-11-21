Entertainment

November 21, 2016 2:17 PM

Kanye West cancels tour while fans demand refund

By Hannah Morse

Rapper Kanye West canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour after a stint in Sacramento where he performed two songs, ranted mid-concert in Sacramento and left the show early Saturday.

Two of the 21 remaining shows were set to be in Florida.

Some curious activity on his Instagram page went on Sunday afternoon as 99 blurry photos of various articles of clothing were posted in a three-hour period. Before that, a Sept. 18 photo was the only post on his page.

Rants are nothing new for the 39-year-old. But leading up to the cancellation, him giving speeches mid-concert and ending shows early became more consistent. Friday, during a show in San Jose show, he speaking out against Jay-Z and talking about his own support for President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would have voted for him.

Some fans on Twitter compared this to statements he made in 2005, when he said then-President George W. Bush didn’t “care about black people” during a Hurricane Katrina relief concert.

Fans and foes on Twitter expressed their annoyance at the abrupt cancellation — especially about paying high prices for tickets — but a few still had faith in the artist. Even the Twitter account for the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which features West’s wife Kim Kardashian, chimed in.

