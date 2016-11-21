Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times

Vince Vicari tweets a description of Kanye West abruptly ending his Golden 1 Center performance in Sacramento Saturday night and it went viral.
The Sacramento Bee

Entertainment

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

Entertainment

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13, 2016. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16, 2016.

Entertainment

The New 8-bit Heroes - Trailer 1

The New 8-bit heroes follows a group of modern creatives as they retrofit their skills in an attempt to defy the limitations and build a compelling, cartridge based game experience for the 30 year old, 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System.

Entertainment

Collateral Beauty

When a successful New York ad executive (Will Smith) suffers a personal tragedy and retreats from life, his friends devise a drastic plan to reach him before he loses everything. Pushing him to the very edge, they force him to confront the truth in surprising and profoundly human ways. This thought-provoking drama explores how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of beauty, and how the constants of love, time and death interlock in a life fully lived.

Entertainment Videos