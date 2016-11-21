Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.
The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13, 2016. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16, 2016.
Playing from a porch, Hammerhedd band members played some Metallica for a crowd that gathered during PorchFest KC. The event featured more than 100 bands on more than 40 porches in the Valentine Neighborhood, in Kansas City.
The New 8-bit heroes follows a group of modern creatives as they retrofit their skills in an attempt to defy the limitations and build a compelling, cartridge based game experience for the 30 year old, 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System.
When a successful New York ad executive (Will Smith) suffers a personal tragedy and retreats from life, his friends devise a drastic plan to reach him before he loses everything. Pushing him to the very edge, they force him to confront the truth in surprising and profoundly human ways. This thought-provoking drama explores how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of beauty, and how the constants of love, time and death interlock in a life fully lived.