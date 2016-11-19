S. Korean prosecutors indict secretive confidante of Park

South Korean protesters hold up cards during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters read "Park Geun-hye should step down."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye wave national flags and placards during a rally opposing her resignation in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters on placards read: "Constitution Protection" and "Opposition to her Resignation."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing her resignation in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters read "Opposed Resignation."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Korean protesters hold up cards during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters read "Park Geun-hye should step down".
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean protesters stage a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean protesters carry flags during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A South Korean protester wearing a mask listens to a speech during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Koreans gather to demand President Park Geun-Hye to step down, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, Seoul, South Korea. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Min-Hee
Thousands of South Koreans gather to demand President Park Geun-Hye to step down, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, Seoul, South Korea. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Min-Hee
South Korean protesters hold up candles and placards during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters read "Park Geun-hye should step down."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Koreans gather to demand President Park Geun-Hye to step down, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Seoul, South Korea. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Min-Hee
Thousands of protesters hold up candles during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Thousands of South Korean protesters stage a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean high school students march during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal. The letters read "Park Geun-hye should step down."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A South Korean protester wearing a mask listens to a speech during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
