Attendance dips, revenues rise at New Mexico state museums

A decision to raise ticket prices and eliminate some free-entrance days at New Mexico's world renowned state museums and historic sites has provided a boost in revenue to the state's cash strapped culture agency since the start of July.
The changes also have been accompanied by a drop in ticketed attendance at a network of eight state museums and eight cultural sites that are an engine of the state tourism economy, where more than a million people flock each year learn about Billy the Kid and admire international folk art, oil paintings and space rockets.
Cultural Affairs Secretary Veronica Gonzales said the agency is on track to raise an additional $450,000 from ticket sales and special events this fiscal year — not enough to offset state spending cuts.
