Mannheim Steamroller brings its Christmas show to Sarasota

Only Santa Claus travels more on Christmas than Mannheim Steamroller.
The orchestral rock ensemble has been synonymous with Christmas entertainment for more than three decades, with its high-tech concerts and lush, progressive rock versions of seasonal music.
Its annual Christmas concert tours have become an essential part of the season.
Between Thursday and the end of the year, Mannheim Steamroller will perform more than 80 shows in about 60 cities on its 2016 Christmas tour. The second stop on the tour is at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, where the band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday.
Mannheim Steamroller can visit so many cities because at this point it’s more of a show than a band. There are a couple of versions of Mannheim Steamroller touring the country, and some nights there are Steamroller shows in different cities 1,000 miles apart.
The show is still under the auspices of Chip Davis, who founded Mannheim Steamroller in 1975. The first albums under the Steamroller names were actually solo projects for Davis.
Davis turned to Christmas music in 1981. Mannheim Steamroller still creates albums in other genres, including the “Fresh Aire” series of albums that mix rock and classical music. Mannheim Steamroller has become inextricably associated with the sounds of Christmas.
The Van Wezel show is very close to selling out.
Details: 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $36, $66, $71, $81, $91. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
