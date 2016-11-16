Bradenton’s Bishop Animal Shelter hosts Canine Christmas

Is your dog excited about the holidays?
Well, probably not, but you probably are. And it’s always cool to have fun with your dog. So you might want to celebrate Christmas with your favorite four-footed friend this Saturday at the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton.
The shelter is hosting an event called Canine Christmas. Santa Claus will be on hand, so you and your pooch can pose for photos with him. A variety of pet-related vendors, arts and crafts and food trucks will be on site. (We’re not exactly sure what pet-related food trucks will sell. Artisan doggie treats, perhaps.)
It starts at 10 a.m. and the schedule of activities starts an hour later:
11 a.m.: Dog contests — shedding contest, Roll Over Rover, best trick, look-alike and ugliest dog.
Noon: Parade of adoptable dogs (hundred of dogs from area shelters and rescues will be available for adoption)
1 p.m.: Doggy fashion show (best Christmas spirit, owner/pet duo, best group and most creative)
2 p.m.: Dog training demo by Sarasota Dog Wizard
Most of that is self-explanatory. But if you’re unfamiliar with a shedding contest, it involves using your hands to get fur off your dog. The owner who gets the most fur in one minute is the “winner.” Roll Over Rover is a contest to see which dog can perform the most rolls in one minute. The look-alike contest gives prizes for the dogs that looks most like their owners.
All contests are free of charge to enter and there’s a registration form on at caninechristmas.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-792-2863, caninechristmas.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments