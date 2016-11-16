‘Decades Rewind’ re-creates ’60s,’70s, ’80s

Oldies shows and tribute shows that celebrate the music of the 1960s, the 1970s and, increasingly, the 1980s are pretty common. But “Decades Rewind” is something different.
The show does indeed re-create the popular music from that 30-year span – which includes the British Invasion and the rise of disco, Southern rock and funk – but it’s more than a concert. It’s a multi-media show that includes theater and film, with, according to the show’s website, more than 100 costumes changes and more than 60 songs.
It will be at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Saturday.
The show features a 12-piece band that includes five vocalists. It tours nationally, but many of the performers are based in west central Florida. Guitarist Jimmy Delisi is a Bradenton native.
If you haven’t seen “Decades Rewind” yet, there’s a good chance you know someone who has. The show came to the Manatee Performing Arts Center in September and to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa in October. It also had an extended run at the Orlando Fringe Festival this past spring.
So if you’re wondering whether it’s worth checking out, post something on Facebook and chances are someone will get back to you with their report.
Reviews from the Orlando Fringe Festival were not enthusiastic about the narrative part of the show, but heaped praise on the songs, the vocalists and the band.
Details: 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $32.50-$62.50. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
