Comedian Billy Crystal to perform in Sarasota Jan. 26

Billy Crystal is heading out on the road and one of his first stops will be in Sarasota.
The comedian, who has won Tony and Emmy awards, will tour the country with a show titled “Spend the Night With Billy Crystal.” The tour starts in Florida, and at 8 p.m. Jan. 26, Crystal will perform at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with prices from $61-$166. You can get tickets by going to vanwezel.org or by calling 941-953-3368.
Press materials describe show as “intimate and hilarious.”
“This show is unique,” Crystal said. “There’s stand up, and ‘sit down,’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it. It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”
Crystal’s best known for such TV shows as “Soap” and “Saturday Night Live,” for such films as “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride,” and for hosting the Oscar telecast. But he got his start as a stand-up comic, and he still performs stand-up regularly.
