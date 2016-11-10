She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

Joselyn Escobar, 22, is the Miami Culinary Institute’s first deaf student. She, like many of her classmates, is in a working kitchen for the first time. And she faces a unique set of challenges as she hopes to become a chef.
Emily Michot Miami Herald

