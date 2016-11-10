Late-night hosts mark Trump's election with jokes, therapy

Late-night hosts combined punchlines and audience therapy as they addressed Donald Trump's victory.
Conan O'Brien asked his audience Wednesday if anyone needed a hug, then joked he called his old high school bully to congratulate him.
Jimmy Kimmel took his viewers through the stages of grief, from denial to acceptance. He said no matter how people feel, Trump will be the next U.S. president, adding it's fortunate that several states legalized marijuana use.
Stephen Colbert began his monologue by asking his audience how they were doing, drawing cheers and applause.
"I'm glad. That's better than I thought," he said, suggesting the country was facing "four very interesting years."
