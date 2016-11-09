Suncoast Food & Wine Fest set for Saturday in Lakewood Ranch

The admission price may sound a bit steep, compared to other outdoor festivals in the Bradenton area this time of year, but the Suncoast Food & Wine Fest gives you plenty for your $80 ticket. It’s for a good cause too.
The 15th annual festival is 1-4 p.m. Saturday on the polo grounds in Lakewood Ranch.
That gives you three hours to sample wine from around the world — you’ll have more than 100 to chose from — and to try food from more than 40 of the area’s best eateries. There restaurants taking part in this year’s event range from the Wing House and Nancy’s Bar-B-Q to Lee Roy Selmon’s and Ortygia, so there will probably be something to suit your palate.
Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Live music too.
Besides offering you a pretty much guaranteed great day, the ticket price will support a lot of charitable organizations within Sarasota and Manatee counties. Over the previous 14 years, the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch has given more than $1.3 million dollars from festival proceeds to local charitable organizations. That’s almost $100,00 0 a year, on average, so every year’s ticket sales do a lot of good for the community.
Parking is free, sponsor booths will have free giveaways through the afternoon, and there will be a “grand prize drawing” at the end of the event.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. $80. suncoastfoodandwinefest.com.
