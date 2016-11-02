‘Curious Incident’ opens Broadway season at Tampa’s Straz

The Broadway shows that go out on national tours are almost always musicals that draw big crowds with their pop songs and lively dancing.
But for the 2016-17 season, the new tour that most theater aficionados are eagerly looking forward to is a straight play with a cerebral-sounding story.
It’s called “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and its first-ever national tour comes to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa for eight performances beginning Monday. The play won a bunch of Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play.
“This is unlike any other play, I think,” said Adam Langdon, who plays the central character Christopher. “We see the whole play from Christopher’s perspective. When he feels overloaded, the audience feels overloaded.
Christopher is 15-year-old English boy who sets out to solve the mystery of why his neighbor’s dog has been killed. In the process, he discovers several other mysteries that he has to solve. Christopher is a mathematical genius, and he has some kind of condition that the author of the source novel and the playwright do not name.
“This show is about being different,” Langdon said. “Christopher is one of most uniquely wonderful people in the world, and this play is about celebrating him.”
The show is more physical and action-filled than a lot of people expect, Langdon said. Some people who have seen the show suggest opting for a seat in the mezzanine, because it affords a better view of the stage floor, where a lot of stuff happens.
“But being up close and personal is pretty great, too,” Langdon said.
Details: Nov. 8-13, Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $31-$100 plus service charge. 813-229-7827, strazcenter.org.
