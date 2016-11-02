Sinatra tribute ‘A Very Good Year’ comes to Manatee PAC

You’ll never get a chance to see Frank Sinatra, or even Frank Sinatra Jr., perform in concert, but some people say that Tony Sands is the next best thing.
Sands is a lifelong Sinatra fan, and has been perfecting his act as one of the nation’s best-known Sinatra impersonators for more than 20 years. He’s performed all over the country, and on Wednesday afternoon he’ll be in Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center for one show only.
His show is titled “A Very Good Year,” and even though it’s a new show and it’s never been performed in Bradenton before, you may have caught Sand’s show “The Rat Pack — Together Again” when it came to the Manatee Performing Arts Center earlier this year. That show featured not just Sinatra, but several of his buddies from the golden age of Las Vegas.
Reviews of “A Very Good Year” have praised Sands not only for his uncanny vocal re-creation of Sinatra, but for his mannerisms that help create the illusion that Ol’ Blues Eyes is back.
The show includes numbers from Sinatra’s early days with Tommy Dorsey, to his era as a film star and through his Vegas years.
It’s billed as a “multi-media” show, so there’s more to it than just Sands’ impersonations. Photos from past incarnations of “A Very Good Year” show Sands performing with Las Vegas-style show girls.
Details: 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $27-$37. 941-748-5875, manateeperformingartscenter.com.
