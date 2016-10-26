Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders in Tampa

In a way, it seems like an odd pairing. The Pretenders emerged from the early punk scene in London, fronted by an tough and uncompromising front woman. Stevie Nicks was an ethereal golden-haired Californian who joined a venerable British blues band and helped turned them into the biggest hitmakers of the mid-1970s.
Odd pairing or not, the Pretenders and Stevie Nicks are together on the biggest rock tour of the fall season. It’s called the Solid Gold Tour and it’s stopping at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Wednesday.
There are reasons why The Pretenders and Nicks fit together. The Pretenders, at least in the minds of most fans, are really Chrissie Hynde and essentially a backing band. The membership has varied greatly through the years, with only Hynde being a constant member. (Drummer Martin Chambers was an original member and has been with the band for most of its history.) So if you think of the Pretenders as Chrissie Hynde, the Solid Gold Tour brings together two of the most charismatic front women of the the past 40 years, both of whom have kept performing without seeming like oldies acts.
Probably their biggest hits are behind them, but there are plenty of great songs from both that could make this a thrilling concert. From The Pretenders, you can expect to hear “Kid,” “Talk of the Town,” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “I’ll Stand By You” and many others. Stevie Nicks’ solo hits include “Stand Back,” “You Can Talk to Me” and “Edge of Seventeen.” You can probably count on hearing “Rhiannon,” “Silver Spirngs” and other Nicks-composed Fleetwood Mac hits as well.
Details: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets: 45.75, $65.75, $85.75 and $146.25, plus service charge. Information: 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
