10th annual Boofest set for Friday at Lakewood Ranch

It’s not usually considered a scary movie, but almost all children of the past 77 years have been terrified by the flying moneys and Wicked Witch from “The Wizard of Oz.”
For its 10th anniversary, Boofest, the popular Halloween event at Lakewood Ranch, is paying homage to the 1939 fantasy classic with a “Wizard of Oz” theme, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Kids are free to dress in any kind of costume they choose, but Oz-themed costumes might get preferential consideration from the judges of the costume contest. Oz costumes will be especially appropriate on the Haunted Yellow Brick Road at this year’s Boofest.
Also on tap are a window-painting contest along Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street and something called a “Spooktacular Dark Maze.” Kids are invited to bring their bags and collect goodies from Main Street businesses and enjoy some safe and secure trick-or-treating.
You can take pictures along the Haunted Yellow Brick Road, and there will be some spooky-looking backdrops that you can pose against, and have a professional photographer deliver a photo to you instantly.
Parking is free at Magnolia Park off of University, and you can take a ride on the Haunted Trolley from there to Boofest.
Food and beverages will be available from vendors, and the shops on Main Street will also be open for business.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Free. lwrcac.com/boo-fest.
