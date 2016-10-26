Main Street Live returns to downtown Bradenton Saturday

October brings a lot of great things to Bradenton, including gorgeous weather, lots of outdoor festivals and the return of the city’s favorite street party.
Main Street Live, which draws hundreds of people to downtown Bradenton for live music, lots of great food and a festive atmosphere begins its 2016-17 season on Saturday.
Old Main Street between Manatee and Third avenues will be closed vehicular traffic. Vendors line the streets and live music from some of the area’s favorite bands plays throughout the night. It gets going at 5 p.m. and continues to midnight.
Music comes from the Del Couch Music Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m., and Seven Years Past plays the rest of the night.
The next Main Street Live is on Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Eve) with Whiskey Blind playing from 5 to 10 p.m.
On New Year’s Eve, Main Street Live features the Dram from 6 to10 p.m., and Have Gun Will Travel, which broke out to national fame but is still based in Bradenton, from 10 p.m. to midnight.
On Feb. 4, Wild Roots play 5-10 p.m. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, it’s Pressure Dem 5-10 p.m.
On April 15, it’s Rebel Heart and on May 5 the band is Muphin Chuckrs. They both play 5-10 p.m.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29, Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free. 941-896-8860.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments