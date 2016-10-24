Entertainment

Kentucky poet laureate collecting poems from each county

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's poet laureate, George Ella Lyon, is collecting poems from each of the state's counties for her "'Where I'm From': A Poetry of Place" project.

The collection is fashioned on Lyon's 1993 poem. The Kentucky Arts Council says the poem has been used as a model for poetry writing in communities around the world.

Lyon is a Harlan County native. Her term as poet laureate has only a few months remaining.

The deadline to submit is Dec. 1. More information about the project is available at the council's website at http://artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Vibrant/WhereFromAbout.htm .

