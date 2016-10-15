Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest ready for big weekend

It was, several people noted, kind of an odd location for a food and music.
Most festivals are held in parks or at fairgrounds or some other grassy location. The 10th annual Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest is being held in a mall parking lot.
“It’s better because of all the ladies who wear high heels,” said Scott Works, one of the festival organizers. It’s also better for everyone if any rain comes, he said, because no one wants to walk around in the mud.
The three-day festival got underway Friday evening. Admission was free that night, and the highlights so far have been bands, lots of great barbecue and other tasty treats, and a fireworks display shortly after dark.
Saturday features nationally known country acts, including headliners Lonestar.
Sunday’s lineup includes major soul and R&B acts Jaheim, Tank and Kelly Price.
That split musical personality — one night of country music, another of R&B — has been part of the Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest since the beginning.
“It’s been a trademark for us for 10 years,” Works said, “and it’s always worked well.”
Saturday afternoon, crowds were sparse. The Mitch Clark Band, and ad hoc group of local musicians, played classic rock covers before settling into an extended jam.
Clark himself noted the “small but mighty” festival crowd. They seemed to get better as their 90-minutes set progressed.
“The don’t usually play together,” said Greg Herndon, whose MoJoe Productions is handling the sound for the event. “They’re getting some practice in as they go along.”
More than six hours before Lonestar was set to take the stage Saturday, Bob Templin of Auburndale was already at the festival. He and his wife are Lonestar fans, but they wouldn’t have come to the festival if it hadn’t been in a parking lot.
Templin uses a wheelchair to get around, and when festivals are in parks he usually can’t go.
“We can’t get through the grass,” he said. “We’re supposed to get spotty rain today, and once the ground gets wet, we wouldn’t be able to go anywhere.”
Works said he was thrilled with the festival’s new location. But it was mostly a move made out of necessity.
The Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest spent it first eight years at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto then moved to the parking lot of McKechnie Field last year. Both those locations were great, he said, but the festival got too big for the spaces.
“We keep outgrowing locations,” he said.
The small crowds Saturday afternoon didn’t concern him. “We’re sold out of premium tickets and VIP tickets for tonight and Sunday,” he said. He expected that the 10th annual festival would be the most popular yet.
Not everybody was thrilled with the parking lot location.
“Not a bit of shade in that place,” Dave Wheeler said to a passing stranger as he peered over the fence from the outside as the temperature reached the high 80s. “They should have it in a park somewhere. I drove here from Largo, and I’m just going to drive driving back.”
Wheeler headed back to his car without buying a ticket.
Inside, people enjoyed the live music, a kids area with slides and inflatable structures and a car show that featured a few dozen vintage automobiles. There was an MG, a 1963 Chevy Nova, a ’60s-era Dodge Challenger and a pristine 1927 Buick that belonged to one of Al Capone’s underlings.
It belongs to Al Longheinrich, who lives in Manatee RV Park. He lives full-time in a motor home, and the ’27 Buick is the car he drives every day.
“I found it in a warehouse in North St. Louis,” he said. “I’m the third owner.”
More than six hours before Lonestar was set to take the Saturday, Bob Templin of Auburndale was already at the festival. He and his wife are Lonestar fans, but they wouldn’t have come to the festival if it hadn’t been in a parking lot.
And of course, there was a ton of food. Barbecue is obviously the main attraction, and the people who came to the fest were in the mood for ribs.
“We’re selling a lot of ribs,” said Mike Colabelli, an assistant manager of Sonny’s BBQ in Bradenton, who was manning the Sonny’s food truck at the festival Saturday afternoon. Sonny’s won the ribs competition at last year’s festival. Neighboring booths touted their national awards and displayed their trophies.
Omar Middleton and his family operate a food truck and catering service called Claws Out of Riverview. He was at the fest for the third year, serving all kinds of grilled and fried seafood. From the window of the Claws truck, he had a prime seat for the music and the fireworks.
“I’m enjoying it,” he said. “I liked the reggae band, myself, and the fireworks were fantastic. We were in Palmetto, at McKechnie and now we’re here. Palmetto was the best, McKechnie was good, and this year we’ll see I think it’s going to be great.”
Details: Through Oct. 16, south parking lot of DeSoto Square mall, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Noon-8 p.m. Sunday; $10 general, $25 premium, $75 VIP Saturday; $20 general, $45 premium and $100 VIP Sunday. Children 10 and under free with a paid adult. 941-773-5537, gulfcoastribfest.com.
Comments