Lonestar headlines rib festival in Bradenton this weekend

If you’re a country music fan. you’d probably be thrilled to see a Lonestar concert for only $10.
On Saturday, you can do exactly that, and get a whole lot more than just the concert for your money.
This weekend, the Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest returns to Bradenton. It’s the 10th annual festival, and features one of the best music lineups yet.
Lonestar caps the country-flavored music lineup on Saturday. They’re scheduled to perform at 8:15 p.m., after sets from Josh Thompson, whose hits include “Beer on the Table” and “Way Out Here” and Kim Betts, a solo artist and the daughter of Dickey Betts. Betts takes the stage at 4 p.m. and Thompson at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s music lineup focuses on soul and R&B. The headliner is Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Jaheim. Tank, who scored a No. 1 album earlier this year with “Sex, Love and Pain,” and platinum-selling soul singer Kelly Price are also on the bill. Price performs at 4:30 p.m., Tank at 5:15 p.m. and Jaheim at 6:30 p.m.
The festival has been putting more emphasis on its lineup of national music acts in recent years — it’s even billed as “Florida’s West Coast Premiere Music Festival” — but there’s still as much great food as ever. Ribfest draws award-winning ribmasters from all over Florida, and there’s plenty of other food if you’re not in the mood for ribs. Local bands, activities for kids and a fireworks display at 8:15 p.m. Friday are also on tap.
Details: Oct. 14-16, south parking lot of DeSoto Square Mall, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. 5-10 p.m. Friday (admission is free), 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Noon-8 p.m. Sunday; $10 general, $25 premium, $75 VIP Saturday; $20 general, $45 premium and $100 VIP Sunday. Children 10 and under free with a paid adult. 941-773-5537, gulfcoastribfest.com.
