Up-and-coming country star Chris Lane plays in Bradenton

When he decided he couldn’t play ball, he learned to play the guitar.
Chris Lane was a college athlete, but injuries put an end to his career. He started playing country music, and now he’s scored a few hit singles and an album that got to No. 8 on the country charts a couple of months ago.
He’ll be in Bradenton this weekend, for a Saturday evening show at Joyland.
Lane grew up in North Carolina but wanted to break out into the national music scene. He and his twin brother auditioned for “American Idol” in 2007, but that didn’t lead anywhere. The next year, though he was signed to small country label.
He first came to national attention with The Chris Lane Band, which charted with their 2012 album “Let’s Ride.” It wasn’t until he ditched the band and went solo that he really hit it big, with his singles “Broken Windshield View” in 2014 and last year’s huge hit “Fix.” An EP from that same time, also called “Fix,” landed Lane on both the country and independent charts.’ His latest album, “Girl Problems,” which came out in August, made it to the top 10 on the country charts and even did OK on the pop chart.
He also keeps busy on the road. Earlier this year, he toured with Rascal Flatts on one tour and Florida Georgia Line on another.
Details: 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Joyland, 5520 14th St., Bradenton. $10 advance, $15 at the door. 941-756-6060, joylandcountry.com.
