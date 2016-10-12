Bayfest returns to Anna Maria for 16th year

You’ve noticed, no doubt, that the weather got cooler all of sudden this week. You may be looking for way to get out an enjoy the drier, crisper air that we’ve been waiting on for several months.
You’re not likely to do a whole lot better than Bayfest, Anna Maria Island’s largest and longest running music, crafts and food festival. This will be the 16th year for Bayfest, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
All of Pine Avenue in Anna Maria will be closed to traffic, and opened to area arts and craft vendors and a car show with more than 100 classic cars and muscle cars. There also will be a kids zone with all kinds of fun games, bounce houses and more.
Live music will come from some of the Bradenton area’s favorite acts: emcee Mike Sales (10 a.m.-10 p.m.), KoKo Ray & The Keepers (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), Whiskey Blind (1-3 p.m.), the Billy Rice Band (3:30-5 p.m.) soulRcoaster (5:30-7:30 p.m.) and the Karen and Jimmy Band (8-10 p.m.).
There will be tons of great food from T & L Bar-B-Q, the Waterfront Restaurant, the Village Idiot Pizzeria, Coastal Crab, the Feast Restaurant, Corky’s Hot Dogs, Anna Maria Island Privateers, Joey D’s, Riverside Rollin Smoke, Subs N Grubz, Ellas, Joey’s Italian Ice, Hahn’s Kettle Corn, Tropi-coco Sarasota-Bradenton and others.
Additional parking is available as you enter the City of Anna Maria at the Cross Pointe Fellowship Church. There’s a free trolley to Pine Avenue and Bayfest from the church, from the Manatee Public Beach or any of several trolley stops on the island. The trolley runs until 10:30 p.m.
Details: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 15, 401 Pine Ave, Anna Maria. Free. 941-778-1541.
