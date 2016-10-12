Comedian Amy Schumer comes to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

She draws criticism for almost everything she jokes about, from women’s sexuality to gun legislation to fashion. Still, Amy Schumer has become, and has remained, by far the most popular female comedian in the country. Perhaps the most popular comedian, period.
She so popular that instead of performing in a comedy club or a theater, she’ll be bringing her stand-up act to the 20,000-seat Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday. And there aren’t a whole a lot of tickets left.
Earlier this year, Schumer became the first female comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden.
Besides her stand-up, Schumer is an actor and writer, known for her hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” which she wrote and starred in. And this summer, her book “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” hit the top of the New York Times Best Sellers list.
Reports from her current national tour say she’s focusing on political issues a little more. She became an advocate for gun legislation after two people were killed at a screening of “Trainwreck” in Louisiana last year and she performed at Hillary Clinton’s birthday party. The recently released tape of Donald Trump and Billy Bush has become fodder for her act.
All that, plus her well-known frank and often vulgar talk of sexuality, has made Schumer a pariah within some segments of the population. Her hilarious comedy has made her a huge star with much larger segment.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets: $35-$120 plus service charge.. Information: 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
