Billy Joel coming to Orlando

Billy Joel will be stopping in Orlando as one of his four shows in the United States next year.
Joel will perform at the Amway Center on Jan. 27. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made the announcement at a press conference in the Amway Center Wednesday morning.
Tickets for the show will go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Prices will range from $49.50-$149.50.
Tickets can be purchased at amwaycenter.com, Chase Box Office at Amway Center, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Joel last performed in The City Beautiful New Year's Eve 2014.
He has sold more than 150 million records over his five-decade career. Since his first solo recording contract in 1972, he's had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations.
He's also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
