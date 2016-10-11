Watch kid rockers play Metallica songs at music festival

Playing from a porch, Hammerhedd band members played some Metallica for a crowd that gathered during PorchFest KC. The event featured more than 100 bands on more than 40 porches in the Valentine Neighborhood, in Kansas City.
Joe Ledford Kansas City Star

Collateral Beauty

When a successful New York ad executive (Will Smith) suffers a personal tragedy and retreats from life, his friends devise a drastic plan to reach him before he loses everything. Pushing him to the very edge, they force him to confront the truth in surprising and profoundly human ways. This thought-provoking drama explores how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of beauty, and how the constants of love, time and death interlock in a life fully lived.

The Dressmaker

A glamorous, worldly dressmaker returns to her small Australian hometown to seek the truth behind her notorious reputation. This dark and quirky comedy stars Academy Award winner KATE WINSLET as Tilly Dunnage, who cares for her eccentric mother (Academy Award nominee JUDY DAVIS), schemes with the local sergeant (HUGO WEAVING) who has secrets of his own, and falls for local farmer Teddy (LIAM HEMSWORTH). As she starts to unravel her scandalous past, she transforms the town’s women with her exquisite creations. Armed with only her sewing machine and haute couture style, Tilly shows she is a force to be reckoned with and that revenge never goes out of style. It will be released Sept. 23.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The first full-length trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during NBC's primetime Olympic coverage. The first standalone Star Wars film, starring Felicity Jones, opens in theaters December 16, 2016.

Pokémon Go players explain how to play

The new app Pokémon Go is attracting people all over the nation, including Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Some players were gathered in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh on the morning of July 11, and explained how to play the game.

