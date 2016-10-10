Laurie Hernandez imagines smelling a quesadilla to get in the mood for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Laurie Hernandez has never had a boyfriend and sleeps with a teddy bear at night. So how does the Olympic gold medalist and “Dancing With the Stars” competitor ready herself for sensual performances?
Hernandez, who has a natural stage presence from her years as a gymnast, appeared on Ellen with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy to talk about their success on the hit show.
“You’re 16 years old and how do you get into it because some of these dances, they’re kind of, you know, sexy and you have to get into character and how do you do that at 16?” host Ellen DeGeneres asked Hernandez.
Chmerkovskiy, who calls Hernandez a “national treasure,” said he uses movie references like “The Notebook” to help her understand the sort of emotion a performance should invoke.
“Or like ‘Finding Nemo.’ ‘How did the father feel when Nemo was gone?’” Chmerkovskiy told Ellen, who voices Dory in the animated film.
“Whatever gets you there,” DeGeneres said.
“Actually, yeah, that reminds me,” Hernandez said. “I know what got me there. I had a light bulb moment right before I got on stage. And I was like ‘ok, I have to channel me smelling a quesadilla right before I get up there. That’s the only way this is going to work.’”
Hernandez and Chmerkovskiy will perform Monday night on week five of “Dancing With the Stars,” where they have been heavy favorites.
