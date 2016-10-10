Entertainment

October 10, 2016 12:08 AM

Cleveland State to host talk, book-signing on Louis Stokes

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A discussion of the legacy of former U.S. Rep. Louis Stokes is being planned to coincide with release of a memoir about his life.

Stokes was a 15-term congressman representing Cleveland's east side, the first black congressman in Ohio and a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. He died last year at 90.

Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law is hosting the event on Thursday.

Stokes' daughter, local anchorwoman Lori Stokes, and his grandson, Brett Hammond, a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor, are among the speakers. Writer David Chanoff, who co-authored a Stokes memoir entitled, "The Gentleman from Ohio," will also speak and sign books.

Discussion will include the landmark U.S. Supreme Court "stop-and-frisk" case from 1968, Terry v. Ohio, which Stokes argued. It clarified individuals' rights against unreasonable search-and-seizure.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

State College of Florida Bradenton Symphony Orchestra debuts

View more video

Entertainment Videos