Beer, Boats and Bacon draws thousands to Sarasota

It was a hot day, kind of humid with no breeze worth mentioning, and there was little shade in Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park.
But no one was complaining.
Saturday brought the second annual Beer, Boats and Bacon festival to the park, and thousands of people milled around sampling the variety of craft beers (along with Budweiser and other standbys), a surprising variety of bacon-themed foods, including bacon cupcakes, and taking in live music from area bands. Rowboats lined the waterfront, and a few people took advantage of them, but they weren’t as popular as the beer and bacon.
“I think it’s a lot of fun,” said Candace DeLazzar of Bradenton. She was wandering around, away from the bulk of the crowd, with her 18-month-old granddaughter Francesca Scafario. Francesca’s twin sister, Alessandra, was elsewhere at the festival with her parents. The twins eschewed the beer ad boats, but they liked the bacon.
“They had bacon cupcakes that looked like little hamburgers,” DeLazzar said.
The cupcakes came from My Cupcake Insanity, a Lee County business that had a booth at the event for the first time. Owner Sheila Double’s maple bacon cupcakes and bacon burger cupcakes attracted a steady stream of customers. Bacon cupcakes, customers reported, aren’t as odd as they sound. They taste a lot like regular cupcakes, but with a pleasing crunch from bacon bits.
Beer, Boats and Bacon was much longer this year, running all day instead of just a few hours in the afternoon. The crowd reached a peak later in the afternoon. Starting at 3 p.m., people with a premium ticket that sold for $30 could sample all the craft beer they wanted.
“I think there are more folks this year,” said Keith Dennis of Sarasota. Dennis is on the board of directors of New World Celts, an organization that celebrates Celtic culture. He was probably the only person at Beer, Boats and Bacon who was wearing a kilt.
“It’s kind of breezy, kind of cool on a day like today,” Dennis said.
The festival was meant to be family-friendly, and the crowd reflected that. Senior citizens, millennials and children were all solidly represented. Lots of parents came with kids in strollers.
Lots of people, including Mike Ray and Kasey Baxley of Sarasota, brought dogs. It was the first festival for their 6-month-old Australian shepherd-husky mix Bianca.
“It’s fantastic, very pet-friendly,” Ray said.
Ray noted that the crowd seemed larger this year, but there was still room to to wander around with the dog on the leash, and the dozens of dogs in attendance were all getting along with each other and with the humans.
One man who declined to give his name seemed to be the only person who was disgruntled.
“There’s not enough,” he said. “Fifteen dollars and $5 for parking and what do you get? A couple of bands? The food’s good, though. Who doesn’t love bacon?”
Kayla Shannon sided with the majority in her take on the festival. She brought her Eternal Style Boutique to Beer, Boats and Bacon last year and loved it. This year, she said, it was even better. She was having a great time and making a lot of money.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “My husband calls this the Super Bowl of events. I’ve done so many events in the past year and this is the best one by far.”
