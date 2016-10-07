Damon and Affleck resurrect 'Good Will Hunting' roles

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck resurrected their "Good Will Hunting" roles, not to mention their Boston accents, in a special one night only live read from the script in New York.
John Krasinski hosted and served as a guest director of the read Friday before an audience that benefits a non-profit arts organization called Film Independent.
He introduced a cast to read the different roles including his wife, Emily Blunt, in Minnie Driver's role, and Margo Martindale, reading Robin Williams' part of a therapist who helps Damon's emotionally damaged orphan, who also is unusually intelligent, realize his potential.
Damon and Affleck then surprised the audience by walking out on stage to join the read.
"Good Will Hunting" won them an Oscar for best writing of an original screenplay in 1997.
