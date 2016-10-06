4-year prison sentence for Destrehan man in Medicare scheme

A Destrehan accountant has been sentenced to four years in federal prison following his guilty plea in a Medicare fraud scheme.
Court records show 50-year-old Christopher White was sentenced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say in a news release that White was an accountant for multiple home health care companies that submitted more than $50 million in fraudulent Medicare claims.
White pleaded guilty in March 2015 to conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said in court documents that the scheme involved submitting claims on behalf of patients who did not need or receive Medicare services. Prosecutors also say White and others fabricated and backdated documents after a grand jury investigation began.
