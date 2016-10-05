Blues singer Marcia Ball performs at Ace’s Live in Bradenton

If you’re a true blues lover, you probably attend the Bradenton Blues Festival every year. And if you attend the Bradenton Blues Festival every year, you certainly remember the rollicking set by Marcia Ball, who headlined the 2014 festival and provided one of the highlights of the festival’s four-year history.
This weekend you can catch Ball again, in a different kind of setting that ought to lend a different accent to her music.
Ball will be at Ace’s Live in Bradenton on Thursday.
Her style of blues is a little hard to categorize. Ball herself calls it “Gulf Coast music” and says it includes influences from “everything from Galveston all the way over to Mississippi.”
It’s definitely not the cry-in-your-beer kind of blues. Her music is celebration of life and rhythm, and it’s highlighted by her sharp songwriting, her joyful piano playing and her soulful singing.
It’s been pointed out that a lot of her songs deal with people getting into trouble while they’re having a good time.
Ball was born in Louisiana and has lived in Texas for many years, and the influences of those two states figured prominently in her music, which melds swamp rock, Louisiana blues and boogie woogie and even a touch of zydeco.
Her latest album, “The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator Man,” has a title and cover art obviously influenced by Florida-based sideshows, and Ball has said she’s especially fond of playing shows in the Sunshine State.
Details: 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Ace’s Live, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton. $35 advance, $40 at the door, 941-795-3886, aceslivemusic.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
