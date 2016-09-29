‘The Notebook’ author Nicholas Sparks to speak in Bradenton

The Manatee Library Foundation has brought a couple of the most popular authors in the world to Bradenton. First it was Stephen King at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, then King and his buddy John Grisham at the Neel Performing Arts Center at the State College of Florida.
On Thursday, the foundation announced that the next author who will comes to town for the series will be Nicholas Sparks, the author of the best-sellers “The Notebook” and “Safe Haven,” will headline the foundation’s fundraiser to benefit the Manatee Public Library System.
“An Evening With Nicholas Sparks” is scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.
“He writes in a different genre than Mr. King or Mr. Grisham,” said Susan Wilcox, a library foundation board member and the chair for the event. “He writes in a lighter, more romantic style.”
Sparks is the author of more than 20 books, including “The Notebook,” “A Walk to Remember,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Nights at Rodanthe” and “The Longest Ride.”
Wilcox said that Sparks has a predominantly female readership, and a large portion of the audience for the foundation’s events consists of women.
Wilcox said organizers are hoping again for a capacity crowd. King filled the Manatee Performing Arts Center’s Stone Hall, and drew fans from all over the world. The King-Grisham event filled the much larger Neel Performing Arts Center.
It’s kind of a rare thing to be able to hear Nicholas Sparks speak.
Susan Wilcox
Proceeds from the “An Evening With Nicholas Sparks” will benefit the Manatee Public Library System’s literacy program, “I Am a Lifelong Learner.” The program aims to improve literacy by targeting the area’s youngest readers. It provides a lifelong learner campaign coordinator to help children develop literacy skills, adds additional summer reading programs at local libraries and enriches parental engagement through informational programs and supplementary resources, new technologies and books.
Like King and Grisham, Sparks doesn’t do many speaking engagements, so it’s something of a coup to get him to come to Bradenton.
“It’s kind of a rare thing to be able to hear Nicholas Sparks speak,” Wilcox said.
Sponsorship packages from $10,000 to $500 are available by calling 941-216-8746. Reserved seating tickets are $150, and general admission tickets are $100. Tickets will be available online beginning Oct. 10 at manateelibraryfoundation.org or by calling 941-216-8746.
