‘Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me’ returns to Tampa’s Straz Center

Peter Sagal’s excited about returning to Tampa, for one specific reason.
“I want to get a really good Cuban sandwich,” he said. “I didn’t get one last time I was there. The only one I had was in Orlando.”
Sagal is the host of “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me,” NPR’s long-running comedy news quiz. The show is returning to Tampa for a live taping on Thursday at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. It will air this weekend, at 11 a.m. Saurday and 10 a.m. Sunday, on WUSF-FM, 89.7.
The show usually comes out of Chicago, from a place called the Chase Auditorium. But every so often it hits the road. Sagal, score keeper Bill Kurtis and a trio of panelists take the show to theaters around the country.
“Part of the reason is pecuniary,” Sagal said. “That’s public radio for ‘greed.’ ”
The Chase Auditorium only seats around 450 people. Morsani Hall at the Straz Center seats 2,610.With tickets selling for up to $127.50, the pecuniary rewards are significant. (The show is almost sold out; only a few orchestra seats remain, for $67.50.)
But taking the show on the road, Sagal said, is also a service to the show’s fans.
“Not everyone can come to Chicago,” he said. “So we’re coming to see you.”
For the show in Tampa, the panelists, all “Wait Wait” regulars, are journalist Faith Salie, comedian Alonzo Bodden and author/radio personality Tom Bodett.
The format of the show, which is now approaching its 20th birthday, has the panelists earning meaningless points for answering questions about the week’s news, and in one segment trying to fool contestants with made-up news stories.
The other guest in Tampa will be author Randy Wayne White, the best-selling author of the “Doc Ford” series. Ford will be the contestant on the “Not Job” segment, in which he tries to answer Sagal’s questions about a topic unrelated to anything he knows anything about.
The winning contestants, and a contestant that White will proxy for, get the opportunity to get the show’s score keeper emeritus, Carl Kassell, to record the outgoing message on their voice mail.
In person, the show is about two hours to two-and-a-half hours long. The 60-minute radio version is edited from that. It’s not a spectacular visual show, Sagal allows. He and Kurtis stand at lecterns, the panelists sit at a table and the contestants are disembodied voices on the phone. What Sagal refers to as the “set,” which the show only got after a decade on the air, is essentially a sign with the show’s logo on it.
Sagal said the performances on the show are a little bit different on the road than they are in Chicago, but in ways that the audience wouldn’t be aware of. He compared it to a professional baseball pitcher working from a mound that he’s unfamiliar with.
“I’d say it’s actually better because it’s special,” he said. “We really enjoy getting out there and working in front of different audiences around the country. And if we’re enjoying ourselves, the audience will enjoy themselves. I genuinely think that’s the secret to our success. We enjoy what we do.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. $67.50 plus service charge. 813-229-7827, strazcenter.org.
