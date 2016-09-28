Matt Walden performs Saturday at The Church at Bradenton

With the obvious exception of “American Idol” finalist Sam Woolf, no Bradenton-based singer-songwriter has attracted more national attention in recent years than Matt Walden. He’s performed a lot of concerts around here, including some with Woolf, he released a single called “Flipped the Script” that did pretty well on iTunes, and over the summer he went on the road with his “Coffee Shop (But Not Really) Tour” that included stops in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Maryland and New York City.
Now he’s back with a concert he’s calling “The Hometown Show.” It’s set for Saturday night at the Church at Bradenton.
The opening acts are both from Bradenton: singer-songwriter Trevor Bystrom and indie-rock band Under the Moon.
Walden, like Woolf, has studied with the Del Couch Music Education Foundation, and according to the foundation’s website Walden is promising a lavish production and a show that he says is “will be unlike anything I’ve ever performed before.” he’ll do both his original music, which blends elements of alternative pop, rock, reggae and hip-hop, and cover tunes.
On Oct. 1, the day of show, Walden will release a new single, “Breathe.” It will be available free on Soundcloud and Spotify. CDs and merchandise will be available for sale at the show.
Some of the money from Walden’s concert will benefit Rock for a Cause, the Sarasota-Manatee battle of the bands live music event on Nov. 12, which in turn donates money to local music education programs. “The Hometown Show” will also benefit The Church at Bradenton.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, The Church at Bradenton, 2520 43rd St. W., Bradenton. $10.52. Tickets available at MattWaldenMusic.com.
