Barbra Streisand sets Nov. 29 concert date in Tampa

Last week, Barbra Streisand became the first recording artist to hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts in six different decades.
This week, she announced that she’s adding a few dates to her massively popular tour, and that Tampa is one of them.
She’ll be at Amalie Arena at on Nov. 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. If you buy your tickets online, you’ll get a free copy of Streisand’s new album, “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway”
Her tour is called “The Music ... The Mem’ries ... The Magic!” It was originally set for just nine cities, and Tampa is one of just four more that have been added.
Since Streisand, who is now 74 years old, has seldom toured, this is bound to be one of the biggest concert events in recent years.
At least in the earlier shows in August, Streisand was accompanied by a large band and offered songs that spanned her career, plus some songs from her new album of duets. Among the big hits on her set list have been the concert-opening “The Way We Were,” "Woman in Love,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Stoney End” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Details: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets: $99, $190, $310 and $510 plus service charge. Information: 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
