Bradenton ‘Idol’ star Sam Woolf plays the Blue Rooster

Remember Woolfmania? And the Woolfpack?
Two years ago, Bradenton teen Sam Woolf became a national heartthrob and a local sensation during his phenomenal run on “American Idol.” His pristine voice, low-key charm and youthful good looks made him a fan favorite for several months, and an even bigger favorite of judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., who unanimously decided to keep him on the show after he finished last in the voting. He remained on for several more weeks, finally finishing fifth in an original field of thousands.
Every week, through the months that Woolf was on the show, venues around Bradenton held Woolf Watch events so fans and supporters could gather together to cheer him on.
He’s not on TV every week anymore, but Woolf, who’s now 19 and attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, is still making music. He released in 2014 an EP titled “Pretend” that sold pretty well, and he has a new single titled “Stop Thinking About It” that came out earlier this month.
Woolf will bring his music to Sarasota this weekend for a Friday night show at the Blue Rooster.
The Blue Rooster is known primarily as a blues club, and Woolf’s music is nothing like blues. His songs are sensitive, acoustic and tuneful (though the recorded version of “Stop Thinking About It” is heavily produced, with a pronounced beat and lots of effects) and very much in the style of Ed Sheeran and David Gray, whose songs Woolf performed on “Idol.” His music may play especially well in the confines of a club, as opposed to the outdoor venues where he has performed locally in the past.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10-$15, 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments