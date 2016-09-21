Sarasota’s Moving Ethos performs concert at Urbanite Theatre

This group may not have the same name recognition as Sarasota Contemporary Dance, the venerable dance company formerly known as Fuzion, but Moving Ethos has a very strong a reputation for innovation and quality among people who follow the area dance scene.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Sarasota company returns to the Urbanite Theatre, where it performed to sold-out houses earlier this year.
The piece it will perform is titled “To Have and to Uphold,” directed by Leah Verier-Dunn, the company’s artistic director. The people from Moving Ethos call it “a unique blend of movement and theatrics” and “another bold and visceral dance experience.” The piece explores the exhausting web of obligation and routine, the highs and lows of responsibility and the joys and heartaches that accompany commitment.
Urbanite is a great place to see theater, and it’s perhaps even better suited for contemporary dance because it’s an intimate space with configurable seating. Even the worst seats are very close to the performance area.
If you’re interested in going, you should get tickets soon. Like right now. The performance was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday and run through Saturday, but those performance sold out quickly. The Tuesday performance was added, and as of Tuesday, that show still had tickets available. If that sells out, or if you prefer to attend on one of the other nights, you can get on a standby list and hope someone cancels.
Details: 8 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. $20; students with ID $5. 941-321-1397, urbanitetheatre.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments